Prepare for bitterly cold weather

Well below freezing temperatures are forecast in the Crossroads Saturday night through Tuesday night as a surge of arctic air moves south across the Central U.S.
According to forecasts from the National Weather Service, temperatures should plunge into the upper teens to mid-20s along the Texas coast Monday night and Tuesday morning, resulting in a hard freeze. Dangerous wind chills of 10-20 degrees are also expected.
Rain chances will increase Thursday and are expected to persist through the weekend. As colder air arrives, a window for freezing weather and sleet will open in the region, mainly from Sunday through Monday with a potential for ice accumulation, according to the weather service.
As of Wednesday, the weather service had moderate confidence in its forecast for if or when wintry precipitation will occur.
People, pets, plants and pipes need to be prepared for a hard freeze.
Check on family, friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable to cold weather or not have access to housing and heating, including the elderly, children and those with special needs. People can suffer hypothermia if exposed to a long duration of extremely cold temperatures.
Pets should be brought inside and kept warm. If using a space heater or heat lamp for animals, remember to keep the heater out of their reach and away from their bedding or anything combustible such as bedding, said Richard Castillo, Victoria County fire marshal.
The most important precaution to take for plants is ensuring they are hydrated and covered, said Laurie Garretson, owner of Earthworks nursery in Victoria.
Anyone with plants that have not been watered regularly should water them before freezing temperatures arrive, she said.
Thursday will be cool enough to start covering plants, Garretson said. Depending on how the forecast progresses, some plants may need a few layers, she said.
Avoid covering plants directly in plastic because the coldness from plastic can burn them, Garretson said.
"If you're going to use plastics, put something on top of plants, whether it's a sheet, cardboard box or whatever, and then put plastic on top of that" she said.
Make sure plant covers are also secured.
"A good wind can come up and there goes your cover down to the next neighborhood," Garretson said. "Here (at the nursery), we use bricks, rocks and clothespins to secure them."
Several safety and fire hazards can creep up while responding to cold weather.
Heating equipment, for instance, is the leading cause of fires in U.S. homes, according to a report from the National Fire Protection Association.
Castillo said to make sure there is ample room separating heaters and at least 2 to 3 feet distance from combustible objects to reduce the risk of a fire.
Gas-powered space heaters or furnaces need proper ventilation. Castillo recommends cracking a window at least half an inch to avoid carbon monoxide accumulation. Carbon monoxide poisoning can also occur while warming up a vehicle in a closed garage so people should avoid letting cars run without opening a garage door, he noted.
Extension cords should be avoided for electric heaters, he said. Plugging them directly into the wall is best.
Ovens and stoves should not be used as heating sources because both can create fire hazards, Castillo said. If an oven door is left open, the oven can stop self-regulating temperature, overheat and explode.
Some ice or sleet accumulation is possible throughout the region, so roads may become slick and dangerous. During icy conditions, the Texas Department of Transportation advises drivers to slow down, maintain three times the normal distance between vehicles and use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas.
Preparing pipes is essential during a hard freeze because water expands when it freezes, which can cause pipes to burst, according to a tip sheet from the American Red Cross.
Sprinkler systems and pipes that run outside, under a house or in an attic should be wrapped in pipe insulation to avoid cracks due to water freezing in them. Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets under your sinks to allow warmer air to circulate around the pipes and disconnect and drain outside water hoses.
When there are freezing temperatures outside, let cold water drip from indoor faucets fed by exposed pipes. Opening faucets provides relief from pressure that builds between the faucet and ice blockage when freezing occurs.
If you suspect a pipe is frozen, the American Red Cross recommends keeping the faucet open. Water will begin to flow as the pipe defrosts and running water through the pipe will further defrost ice in the pipe.
Do not use an open flame to try to defrost a pipe. Instead, use a heating pad, hair dryer or wrap the pipe with towels soaked in hot water.
If a pipe bursts, turn off the water at the main shutoff valve.
If you are not going to be home, open cabinet doors where there is plumbing and leave your heating system on a setting no lower than 55 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.