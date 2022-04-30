Residents from the Quail Creek subdivision met with officials from the Victoria County property appraiser last week, questioning increases in their property tax assessments. Over 20 residents attended the meeting, many bringing documentation showing substantial increases in their tax assessments from previous years.

When Rick Streeter, 62, received an appraisal from the county for his home for $190,000, he went to an independent appraiser, who saw its value at $167,000. One of the problems is that the county is understaffed, he said.

"It's a Texas problem," Streeter said. "If everyone shows up requesting an independent appraiser, they don't have enough appraisers."

Complaints such as this have been coming from other areas of Victoria County, as well.

Before the presentation, Streeter said "The system is rigged, so if they want your money, they will get your money."

Many Quail Creek residents are retired, so the assessments came as a shock when they saw their property tax assessments. According to tax-rates.org, the median property tax in Victoria County is $1,753 per year for a home worth the median value of $98,200. That comes to 1.79% of a property's assessed fair market value as property tax. The average yearly property tax paid by Victoria County residents came to about 2.84% of their yearly income, according to the website.

Victoria County Chief Appraiser John Haliburton said if homeowners felt their properties were appraised too highly, they could meet with his office to present documentation showing items such as roof leaks, cracked slabs or termite damage.

"What you do as a taxpayer is bring us that information," Haliburton said. "That's why we need that information and that's why we are there."

Haliburton said his office did not deal with the tax rates, simply with home values as assessed by the appraisal district. Some appraisals were done by comparing similar homes with home that have been sold. Victoria Central Appraisal District is responsible for appraising all real and business personal property in the county. This is done in accordance with the Texas Property Tax Code and the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practices.

He said all properties in Victoria County were appraised as of Jan. 1. Haliburton said elected officials, such as county commissioners or city council members, who set the tax rates which the appraiser's office collects each year.

But he did want residents to know the last day to protest a current property tax bill is May 16. That means his office must receive an email, a visit from the taxpayer or a letter postmarked May 16 or earlier to be eligible.

Victoria County uses a complex formula to determine the property tax owed on any individual property, so it is not possible to shorten it to a simple tax rate, as you could with a sales tax. Of the 586 homes in Quail Creek, Streeter said he thought most of the residents' tax assessments had increased by 18%. Streeter, who has lived in Quail Creek for 31 years, said he could not sell his home for what it was appraised for.

"If I could get what (appraiser's office) are asking for my house, I would take the money and run," Streeter said.

He said when he and other residents received their tax letters with the estimated housing value, it represented a substantial increase from previous years. Even if the prices of homes had "skyrocketed," Streeter said in the wake of COVID-19 and the recession, residents could not handle the increased tax cost.

His neighbor, Jeremy Martin, 66, said it was too much to expect from the community.

"Since I'm retired, I'm on a fixed income," Martin said. "What can I do?"

On the May 7 ballot, there are two Texas constitutional amendments that would reduce the tax burden on homeowners.

Texas Proposition 1, or the Property Tax Limit Reduction for Elderly and Disabled Residents Amendment, would support allowing the state legislature to reduce the property tax limit for school maintenance and operations taxes imposed on homesteads of elderly or disabled residents to reflect any tax rate reduction enacted by law from the preceding tax year.

Texas Proposition 2, or the Increased Homestead Exemption for School District Property Taxes Amendment, would support increasing the homestead exemption for school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

"Those two propositions on the ballot are towering over those who are over 65 or disabled," Streeter said. "If they want to jack appraisal rates as high as they can, they know those propositions will bring it down a bit."