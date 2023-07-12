Victoria County homeowners could see a decrease in their property taxes after a legislative deal between the state House and Senate was announced Monday.
If the proposal clears both chambers and is signed by the governor, the proposal will allocate more than $12 billion statewide to reduce school property taxes paid by district homeowners.
Voters would also need to approve the deal in November. If it passes then, districts like Victoria would receive less funding from local property taxes. But school district officials do not believe the amount they receive will change, but instead the source of the funding will change.
“Right now, the local taxpayer picks up a portion and the state tops it off,” said Victoria school district Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer. “What the state's going to do is compress what the taxpayer pays and (the state) will make up the difference.”
Meyer said the district was hoping to see an increase in funding from the most recent legislative session to help with initiatives like employee salary increases and new safety mandates. But, the district will need to find a way to pay the bills with the same amount coming in.
At a school board meeting in June, Michelle Yates, the district's chief financial officer, said property taxes account for about 50% of the district’s current revenue. With the new measure, that amount will decrease as an influx of state funds will make up a bigger portion of district budgets.
Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, said the proposal will save an average of $1,300 a year per Texas homeowner, like the 26,000 located in Victoria County. Upon approval, the legislation would go into effect in the 2023 tax year and would expire at the end 2026 without lawmakers’ renewal.
Local homeowners are taking a liking to the new proposal and even expressed their feelings on Facebook.
Stewart Pickett, the head of the Victoria Citizens Action Group, expressed his resounding happiness with the proposal but believes Texas homeowners need more.
"The property tax here is more than a home of equal value in other places and the income tax on a six figure income combined," Pickett said.
"With a $30 billion surplus, we are being overtaxed and at the same time, they don't seem to be spending," he said. The money should roll back to the homeowners who were taxed for it in the first place."