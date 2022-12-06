A rule proposed by the Texas Education Agency last month would require Texas public school buildings meet certain criteria for resisting intruders.
The rule is designed to "address school safety and ensure minimum school safety standards to address the safety of students and staff alike in our public schools," according to a TEA statement.
It comes during a time of increased focus on school safety and security from both state government and local school districts, particularly after 21 students and teachers in a Uvalde elementary school were murdered by a gunman in May.
Victoria's school district has "has already implemented and installed most of the required facility components," according to a statement from district spokeswoman Ashley Scott.
The proposed rule focuses on possible entryways to school buildings and mandates all exterior doors be locked by default, unless they're "actively monitored" or within a secured area.
The rule defines "actively monitored" as "supervised by an adult who can visibly review visitors prior to entrance, who can take immediate action to close and/or lock the door, and whose duties allow for sufficient attention to monitoring."
It also mandates that school buildings' primary entrances allow someone already inside the building to identify someone trying to enter, feature a physical barrier stopping someone from entering without assistance, and include a location for a check-in and check-out process.
Ground-level windows must be locked and reinforced so that the glass cannot be easily broken if they're near a door or large enough for someone to enter through.
The proposed rule also mandates school buildings have a panic alert system that can be triggered by campus staff.
Scott said in a statement that installing this panic alert system was the Victoria district's next step for fulfilling the proposed rule's requirements but did not have a timeline for that process.
Districts must implement the proposed rule's requirements during the 2022-23 school year or demonstrate they have taken the necessary steps to initiate the required updates and have procured a contractor and time frame for those upgrades by August.
Scott added that the district had applied for a 2022-2024 Silent Panic Alert Technology Grant from the state government, a $17.1-million grant program announced by Texas officials in June.
The grant program is meant to give local education agencies, like school districts, money for purchasing technology designed to silently alert law enforcement or other first responders about life-threatening situations, like an active shooter.
The Victoria district is also planning to apply for a different state grant program, the 2023-2025 School Safety Standards Formula Grant, which might bring up to $626,537 in funding to the district for security measures.
The public comment period for the proposed rule lasts until Dec. 12, and there was a public hearing about the rule on Monday at the William B. Travis building in Austin at 9 a.m.