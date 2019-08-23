Prosumers International, a wellness and recovery empowerment group, will host a meeting noon-3 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria County Public Health Department, 2805 N. Navarro St.
Have you noticed that sometimes it is hard to get moving? You know you should, but it just doesn’t seem possible. How do we get ourselves moving and going in the right direction? We will explore how to motivate ourselves and also why we haven’t before. Together we will learn and share tools, tips and tricks to get ourselves moving.
