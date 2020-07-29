Two Victoria residents, Cierra Michelle Clauson and Katie Fitzpatrick, are planning a protest to raise awareness of human trafficking on Thursday evening.
The protest, which begins at 6 p.m. on the sidewalk outside the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., is taking place during the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, which was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2013 and first observed in 2014.
Clauson said human trafficking is "very prevalent in today's society" and many people are not aware of the scale of the problem. The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported 11,500 cases of trafficking in the United States in 2019. The FBI reported 87,500 active missing persons records at the end of 2019, 44% of whom were people under 21.
For Clauson, the protest is about making sure her child is safe.
"We shouldn't have to worry about walking to our cars at night," she said. "We shouldn't have to worry about leaving our kids in the front yard to play while we go grab something to drink out of the fridge."
Those who attend should wear a mask. Gov. Greg Abbott's July 2 mask order requires masks for all those attending a demonstration with 10 or more people who are not 6 feet apart from others not belonging to their household.
Clauson said everyone is welcome to come, including those who just want to come and ask questions. The protest will continue "until the sun goes down," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.