The Victoria County historic courthouse could be open for public tours beginning in May.
At its Monday meeting, the Commissioners Court is expected to adopt a resolution declaring April 2021 County Government Month out of appreciation for the service employees of Victoria County provide, especially during the pandemic and winter storm crises of the past year.
To coincide with County Government Month, the county's heritage director, Jeff Wright, will begin regular public tours of the historic courthouse.
“Our courthouse is our most prized, historic, and public building,” said County Judge Ben Zeller. “And I want to make sure the community has access to it to learn the history of it.”
Zeller said the county plans to hold the first public tour on May 5, and depending upon the public response will make it a recurring event.
The Commissioners Court will also consider approval of a request for financial assistance from the Texas Department of Transportation for a drainage study at the Victoria Regional Airport.
The study is part of an ongoing effort to improve the airport.
"A lot of the infrastructure is pretty dated," said Lenny Llerna, executive director of the Victoria Regional Airport. "It's just age. Like everything with age you need to keep an eye on it. It could be just fine in certain areas, and in other areas you might need to replace some piping. But we will never know unless we go in there and figure it out."
He expects the study will begin sometime in September and estimates it will take around six months.
