Q: Will there be a vaccine targeting the COVID-19 omicron variant?
A: Yes, there are currently vaccine boosters in development that are being mixed to target and give greater immunity to COVID-19 omicron variants. They are expected to roll out this fall.
On June 28, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's independent experts on the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee approved recommendations that manufacturers update vaccine boosters to address the omicron variant directly.
"As we move into the fall and winter, it is critical that we have safe and effective vaccine boosters that can provide protection against circulating and emerging variants to prevent the most severe consequences of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Marks, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research director in a news release. "Following the vote, and striving to use the best available scientific evidence, we have advised manufacturers seeking to update their COVID-19 vaccines that they should develop modified vaccines that add an omicron BA.4/5 spike protein component to the current vaccine composition to create a two component (bivalent) booster vaccine."
Both Pfizer and Moderna are working on their omicron booster candidates with both showing promising immune responses to current dominant variants, according to company news releases.
The Victoria County Public Health Department always figured these boosters were in the works, but for it to be announced is a positive step forward in the pandemic, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
"Anytime we can get a vaccine that is tailored to the variants that are dominant at the time, especially right now as we're seeing quite a bit of spread ... but hopefully we get a vaccine that's specific to current variants that are out there," Gonzales said.
Getting those boosters available for the fall and winter will be critical in preventing hospitalization and severe illness, he said. Much like how the flu vaccine is developed every year, the omicron booster will be mixed to target what is expected to be the dominant variant that season.
Current vaccines still help with serious illness, but a more targeted vaccine booster will hopefully slow the spread even more, Gonzales said.
As of July, the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surpassed BA.2 strains as the dominant COVID-19 variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As soon as the new booster becomes available, the health department will order them and use the same distribution methods they have in past, Gonzales said.
