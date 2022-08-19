A: The Crossroads is not expected to see increased cases this fall, according to David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
Recently, there has been a slow downward trend in positive cases, and that has continued even as schools and colleges start back up, Gonzales said.
Last year, August and September were a period of one of the highest case counts in the Crossroads. But with greater immunity — between exposure and vaccination — and more treatments available, COVID-19 is more manageable, he said.
It's harder to say with certainty whether the trend will continue into the fall, when respiratory illnesses tend to be at their highest point, but future trends look positive, Gonzales said.
One thing that will make the fall less likely to have a spike is an expected COVID-19 booster that targets the current predominate version of the omicron variant.
Gonzales is unsure how effective the new booster will be against infection, as he hasn't seen its numbers personally, but having that going into the winter months will be helpful, he said.
