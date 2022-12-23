Janie Castilla's three grandchildren, ages 3, 5 and 9, are home, along with their mother, for Christmas from Singapore.
The Quail Creek grandmother's home is filled with tempting, breakable collectibles, including about 40 Nativity sets, most of them within reaching distance for little curious hands.
"I sat down with the children and talked with them," Castilla said. "I haven't had any problem with them touching."
That may be a Christmas miracle of a sort in itself. The bright and varied collectibles — some of which light up and play music, portraying not just the Nativity but also snowmen, Santa Claus, a Christmas village and angels of every imaginable make — would try any 3-year-old's self-control.
Castilla's husband, Jessie, said his 3-year-old grandson did play with the train that circles the village, but who can blame him when hearing the whistle blow and seeing the train light up and kick into motion around the little village of about 50 colorful buildings?
The Castillas' home is a winter wonderland, filled with light and sound.
The couple has collected Nativity sets for 24 years, gathering them during trips out of state, ordering them online, finding them at estate sales and at Janie Castilla's favorite store, Dillard's at the Victoria Mall. Some are porcelain, some ceramic and some even exquisitely constructed papier-mâché.
Atop a curio cabinet in her living room sits a red and gold Christmas merry-go-round, chiming out carols while several reindeer circle around, up and down.
Castilla said she found it at a sale, at Dillard's, the day after a Christmas past.
"That is where I am, in line, the day after Christmas, getting the deals," she said with a wink.
The Castillas are members of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St., and feel a special affinity for Mary, the mother of Jesus, and her Nativity. The village, around which the tempting little train circles, is a part of that Nativity.
"In our Hispanic culture, we call it (Las) Posadas, and it represents when Mary and Joseph were seeking lodging and that is what our little village represents," Castilla said. "And our church has (Las) Posadas during the season. We are one of them. We open our home for everybody to come in, and we have cookies and hot cocoa."
Las Posadas visitors to the Castilla home will most likely feel pretty cozy, ensconced among the trappings of Christmas found on every shelf and in every corner, lighting the house, already warmed by the people who live there.