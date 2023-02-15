Each year, across all its various divisions the Queen Victoria Pageant has its fair share of returning contestants and first-timers all learning from the experience.
For Victoria resident Larkin Miller, a 9-year-old Young Queen Victoria contestant, it has been a family affair as the first-time beauty pageant contestant decided to enter the pageant on a personal whim after seeing one of her friends involved.
"It has been a learning experience for both of us because I've never done a pageant myself either," said Larkin's mom Melissa Miller.
The inexperience has driven Larkin to practice as much as she can, and in response, her family has rallied to support her by acting as an advising group called "The Pageant Committee."
For the last month, Larkin has been practicing her speech every Thursday in front of her friends at her home schooling coop, steadily improving her public speaking skills ahead of the pageant with each go around, Miller said.
The 2023 Queen Victoria Pageant is at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Victoria Community Center Dome. Gary Moses and Rachel Robbins will served as the emcees of this event where the new court that will reign over the Victoria Livestock Show will be named.
In response to Larkin's effort, the committee has gone out of its way to try to find the best dress for her, the best Western wear for her, helping her with hair and makeup and putting together her own entry into the Victoria Livestock Show Parade.
Overall, the family's response to Larkin trying pageants has been positive.
"I have three girls, and all of them are into different things, things that I never did when I was growing up," Miller said. "But it just fit her personality. And it's such a great opportunity for her to learn new skills — public speaking, confidence and elegance. It has been a really fun experience for us to do together."
Larkin does rodeo and raises commercial heifers alongside her home-school studies and participating in the pageant.
Despite the time commitment, Larkin has simply been waking up early and working hard through it all, she said.
"I think it's been a very good experience for Larkin. I think she's learned a lot about herself, very valuable things I think will be carried on through her life," Miller said. "She's really discovered herself and grown."
If Larkin ends up winning Young Queen Victoria, she will feel honored, but if she doesn't, she will be just as enthusiastic celebrating the winner, Larkin said.
For Sarah Rowlands, Queen Victoria Pageant chair, seeing new faces participate in the pageant is always a treat as the skills the kids learn will be applied throughout their lives.
"There is a lot of work that is put into the pageant," Rowlands said. "These girls that are in the pageant once, they are in the real world and looking for a job and have to do an interview, it's going to be simple for them because they've already done that in their younger days."
The pageant, which will be held Saturday at the Victoria Community Center, will be formatted with an interview with judges in the morning, Western wear, formal wear and a final question.
"We're showcasing the youth in our community and their hard work," she said. "It's always good to support them. It's the next generation, and it's important for us to show that we have their back."
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.