Q: How can I keep my glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask?
A: Let me count the ways.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing a cloth face covering in public settings to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The respiratory disease can spread through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Wearing a mask helps prevent people who are carrying the virus unknowingly and do not have symptoms from spreading COVID-19 to others.
But for those who wear glasses, wearing a cloth mask has an unfortunate side-effect: it fogs up the frames, making it harder to see.
Fortunately, a bespectacled nurse on YouTube has created a video sharing not one, not two, but seven solutions for four-eyed folks facing this dilemma.
- Wash your glasses with soap and water and let them air dry.
- Fold a tissue or toilet paper hot dog style and place it inside the upper edge of the mask. It will capture moisture as it exits the mask.
- Fold the top lip of the mask down.
- Tie the mask all the way around your head, using a clip or fastener if needed, to create a tighter seal against your face.
- Twist the mask's strings into a loop around your ears. This will also create a tighter seal.
- Loosen the sides of the mask while maintaining a tight seal on the top. This allows air to escape as you breathe.
- Tape the mask to the bridge of your nose. Scotch tape is advised.
Any of these solutions will help keep your glasses from fogging up. If you're an asymptomatic carrier, each of them will keep COVID-19 from spreading while allowing you to see clearly.
