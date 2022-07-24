Q: Why has this decision been made?

A: M. Roberts Media’s mission is to produce valuable journalistic content that engages audiences and improves the communities we serve. Online is where the majority of people are consuming our content, and that demand continues to grow.

A large segment of our advertising partners have communicated they prefer to deliver their marketing messages via specific print days, which will now coincide with our new delivery schedule.

Lastly, like everyone in the country, we are feeling the impact of record inflation and want to minimize passing costs onto our customers. We understand they are getting hit from all angles and we are thankful they continue to support our organization.

Q: What does this mean in relation to my current subscription rate?

A: No rate changes to current subscriptions are planned. All current subscribers have access to our e-edition as part of their current subscription package. If they are not currently using this feature, they can and should email csr@mrobertsmedia.com to activate their online account.

Q: Will the rate of the single copy edition change from its current price?

A: Moving forward, all editions no matter the day will be $2.

Q: When will the e-edition be available each morning for access by readers?

A: Traditionally our e-edition is available for viewing each morning at 4 AM.

Q: Will the weekend print edition come out on Saturday or Sunday?

A: Our weekend print edition will start to be distributed on Saturday. In a rare case it might hit driveways on Sunday.

Q: What days will be print editions?

A: Moving forward, the Advocate will have print days on Wednesdays, Fridays and a weekend edition. (With a Sunday dateline).

Q: What days will be e-editions?

A: Moving forward the Advocate will have e-editions on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and the Weekend e-edition.

Q: How do I access the e-edition?

A: Step 1. Visit the Advocate’s website at victoriaadvocate.com/activate and register your account.

Step 2. Sign up for mailing lists, including breaking news, sports, promotions and more.

Step 3. Click on the activation link emailed to your inbox.

Step 4. Login to your account to get unlimited access to the website and e-edition.

Q: Will any content be cut?

A: Our delivery system is evolving, but our commitment to great content is not. No content will be cut as part of the adjustment. Readers may see content located in a new section of the paper, or on a different day, but it will not be deleted.

Q: Will readers see a change in the content included in the print editions moving forward?

A: The first thing a reader will notice is the increased page count of each edition. Secondly, they will notice our increasing commitment to deliver quality local and state content.

Q: When will this transition start?

A: This transition will take place the week of Aug. 15.

Q: If there is more than one reader in the household and the print edition is shared, is more than one device able to log into the e-edition?

A: Each account has access to the e-edition utilizing up to three devices.

Q: I don’t have computer access. Will I be able to see all e-edition content in the printed editions?

A: Each print and e-edition are their own products. They will not include all the content found in previous print or e-editions, but many e-edition items will be in the next available print edition. Accessing our website via a mobile device will give you full access to our content when you are logged in as a subscriber, as well when you log in via our App.

Q: Where will I find my puzzles?

A: We know interacting with your favorite puzzle is important to a great many of our readers. For that reason, we will include them in every e-edition. We also will re-publish into the next available print edition those puzzles found in our daily e-editions.

For example those puzzles found in the Monday and Tuesday e-edition will also be found in the print version of the Advocate published on Wednesday, along with a new Wednesday puzzle.

Q: Who should I contact if I still have additional questions?

A: If you or a customer has questions about how to access the e-edition or features of their subscription, please reach out to one of our customer service representatives. They can be reached by emailing csr@mrobertsmedia.com.

If the question is advertising related, please reach out to the Advocate’s general manager, George Coleman (gcoleman@vicad.com).

If you have an editorial question, please reach out to Tim Thorsen (tthorsen@news-journal.com).

If you are not sure whom to direct your question to, please send it to Alexander Gould (agould@mrobertsmedia.com) and he will direct it to the appropriate person.