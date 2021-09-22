Quilts grace beds and couches where they provide warmth and decoration. They also hang on walls where they hang as artwork. They often are infused with love by their creators and represent many memories for those who possess them.
The Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria will host its annual quilt show, “Memories in the Making,” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Holy Family Catholic Church Activity Center, Building D, in Victoria.
In 1983, the quilt guild formed and recruited 33 members in its first year. Before the pandemic, the guild had grown to include 108 members. Currently, 86 members belong to the guild and about 35 of those attend the meetings each month.
“COVID hit us hard, and we are still recovering,” said Pat Johnson, who is co-chairing the annual show with Kathy Sheeran. “Not everyone has returned to the monthly meetings yet.”
Members range from beginners to quilters with 20-plus years of experience under their belts, and they represent all ages. This year, a couple of the quilters displaying their creations at the show are elementary and high school students.
“We like to get more young people involved through community outreach,” Johnson said. “We offer free beginner quilter classes each year, and we love to have new people with any degree of capability come and join us.”
Johnson has been quilting for about two and a half years, and when she started, she received much guidance from the experienced members. She enrolled in a free quilting class and made her first quilt over the course of three months.
“We have professionals within our group who do beautiful work, but I’m relatively new,” Johnson said. “Almost everything was new to me when I started. I didn’t know the terminology, and I didn’t understand anything at all about quilting. When I finished my first quilt, I was hooked, and I’ve been quilting ever since.”
As for outreach, a quilt, which the guild changes monthly, hangs in IBC Bank, and almost 10 quilts made by members of the guild are displayed in the Victoria Public Library each spring. Also, members of the guild set up a table at the Market on Main in downtown Victoria to encourage those who attend to join them.
In the past, before the pandemic, the guild presented programs in elementary and middle schools about quilts associated with books.
The guild also donates quilts for charities to use in their auctions. For example, multiple quilts earned $2,500 for the Victoria Public Library to make repairs after Hurricane Harvey, and one quilt for the Wounded Warrior Project brought in $1,200. They also have made more than 250 quilts for Joseph’s Warriors, a charity in Houston that benefits children with cancer, over the course of several years.
Also, during the pandemic, guild members were inundated with requests for face masks. They made thousands of them.
The guild meets at the Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St. in Victoria, at 9 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, except in September because of the annual show and December because of the guild Christmas party.
The first 30 minutes of each meeting are occupied with members enjoying snacks and conversation in the Victoria Art League building, followed by a business meeting. Show-and-tell, when members show off their quilts, table runners and other creations, is the most popular meeting activity.
Members also pile their left-over material and patterns on a table for other members to take. Occasionally, teachers are brought in from elsewhere to teach new techniques, and experienced guild members also offer lessons sometimes.
Johnson said that between purchasing the fabric and paying for the use of a longarm quilting machine to attach the quilt tops to the backing, an average-sized quilt typically costs $200 to $300 to make.
Karen Greer, the guild president, hosts the Bronte Bee the third Wednesday of every other month from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Bronte Room of the Victoria Public Library. These “sew days’’ are open to anyone who would like to attend. In the past, they have been used to make pillowcases, baby blankets and wall hangings for local organizations. The next Bronte Bee on Oct. 20 will be devoted to making pillowcases for cancer patients, including children.
Typically, between 400 and 500 people attend the annual show. Tickets for entry will be $8 at the door, and children ages 12 and younger will enter for free unless they intend to vote. Attendees can bring a canned good for the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent to receive a $1 discount. Also, vendors, including the Quilters Patch, Three Oaks Quilt Shop, Two Chicks Quilting and Victoria Sewing Machine, to name a few nearby, have $1-off coupons available in their stores. The $1-off coupons can be found at the Victoria Public Library as well. The first 400 to arrive at the show will receive a free mug rug, which is a 4-inch material square mug coaster.
The Grapevine Café will sell lunch for those in need of a meal.
The show will have 87 quilts on display, and each one will feature a short description written by its creator. For example, a quilt made by Johnson will describe how it was made from curtains that her mother had hanging in their kitchen in the 1950s.
Sixteen vendors will participate in the show, and some of them will host informative demonstrations. Vendors will donate door prizes that will be given out hourly, and winners will not need to be present to win.
Tickets for chances to win a sewing machine donated by Two Chicks Quilting and a special quilt based on famous women will run six for $5. A silent auction will feature quilts, tote bags, table runners with four placemats, and all kinds of holiday items. A guild store will sell place mats, hot pads, aprons, mug rugs, Christmas ornaments, burp cloths, baby blankets, zippered bags, table runners, travel pillows for children and dog pillows, among other items.
At the Scrap Dive, attendees will be able to stuff all the material they can fit into a gallon-size Ziploc bag for $5.
Attendees also will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites in three categories, and the winners will win cash prizes. In the 18-by-24-inch Fabric Challenge, the first-place winner will receive $75 while second- and third-place winners will get ribbons. For quilts larger than 72 inches, and wall hangings, or quilts less than 72 inches, the first-place winners will receive $100, the second-place winners will get $50, and the third-place winners will receive a ribbon.
Greer started with garment-making and moved to quilting in the late 80s. She first joined the guild in the 90s, took a hiatus to return to work, and returned in 2016.
“It’s a creative process, and it’s a good habit to have,” Greer said. “I would almost call it an addiction.”
