The Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria recently donated more than 20 quilts and pillowcases made by members to Joseph's Warriors.
This charity was formed after Joseph Fleming died of cancer. He was a young avid baseball player who won the hearts of many including the pitchers of the Astros and Texas Rangers.
As a pitcher he was known for his "Dirtychange pitch" that he taught to the pitcher of the Astros in the hallway at Texas Children's Hospital on a visit by team members. Some say that pitch was used against the Yankees recently.
After Joseph died, a field in League City was named in his honor along with an annual baseball tournament for Select Traveling Little League teams. This tournament benefits families who are going through cancer treatment with their child.
The quilts and pillowcases are gifted to every child cancer patient at Texas Children's Hospital.
The guild has been making and donating to this charity for several years. At a recent meeting, Kelly Price, the mother of Joseph, gave a presentation about the foundation along with his grandmother, Winnie Flemming who is an avid quilt teacher.
Previously more than 12 quilts, tote bags and pillowcases were given to Mid Coast Family Services to be used at their shelter. This will be an ongoing project for the guild along with many other community service projects.
The guild has about 70 members and recently held their annual quilt show that donated more than 305 pounds of food to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent through attendees.
The public is invited to the guild's monthly meetings held at 9 a.m. on the fourth Thursday at the Art League Building, 905 S. Bridge St. Visit the guild's website at quiltguildvictoria.org to see pictures from the show and much more.
pictured, Kat Kelly, Winnie Fleming, Kelly Price and Karen Greer with one of the quilts