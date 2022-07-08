If you’re at the Victoria Public Library and want to learn about reptiles, then the books are usually your best bet. On Thursday, though, the library had something better — the real thing.

Reptiles of all kinds, including snakes, turtles, lizards and an alligator visited the library for its "Radical Reptiles" event, part of its summer programming.

Michael Price, the director of the Community Education Center at Lake Texana, gave visitors an interactive lesson about reptiles native to Victoria County.

Visitors got to pet all the reptiles, as long as they agreed not to poke the animals in the face.

"We stroke. We don't poke," Price said to the kids.

The event was so popular that the library had to hold a second session directly after the first. All together, about 275 people came by to see the reptiles.

One of those visitors was 5-year-old Luke Myers, who got to have a snake, his favorite animal, slither around his shoulders.

Price told the kids and their parents that snakes in the wild are more scared of people than people are of snakes. They aren't really dangerous, he said, as long as you don't get too near them.

"I will never, ever ever, ever, ever, ever pick up a snake in the wild," Price made everyone in the audience promise.

Another reptile fan, Elizabeth Ramirez, said holding a snake was a "kinda weird" experience.

Lots of the human visitors to the event were a bit nervous, but some of the reptiles might have been, too. At one point, the alligator used the bathroom while being petted.