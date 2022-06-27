The National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi projected an up to 50% chance of rain for Monday, and the skies did not disappoint. Thunder and lightening heralded a respite from the dry conditions that locked Victoria in a drought for most of the spring and summer so far.

About 6:30 p.m. amid sheets of rain and gray clouds darkening the evening sky, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said he was monitoring the rainfall but was unsure what impact it would have on local drought conditions. Earlier that morning at a commissioners court meeting, County Judge Ben Zeller said he anticipated a drought disaster declaration to remain in place for a week if not longer because of severely dry conditions.

As a result, residents are prohibited from using fireworks in the county to prevent the spread of accidental fires.

Weather service meteorologist Tawnya Evans said that up to 1 inch had fallen in Victoria by about 6 p.m. Monday. She expected the showers to continue off-and-on through Monday night and into Tuesday and even Wednesday.

The chance for rain Tuesday was projected to be 40%, with Wednesday's chance at 30%. Thursday's forecast had the rain chance back up to 40%.

A high pressure front was forecast to return to the Victoria area Friday and bring back dry conditions, Evans said, with very little possibility of rain into the weekend.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that 2022 has so far been the eighth driest year of the last 128 years in Victoria's weather history, with rainfall 7.34 inches below normal.