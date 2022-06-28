The National Weather Service reported 1.63 inches of rain fell on Victoria on Tuesday.
Monday’s total reached 1.56 inches, said Doug Vogelsang, meteorologist with the weather service’s Corpus Christi office.
Vogelsang predicted the rain will continue through Saturday, with the highest chances for rain on both Thursday and Friday at 50%.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain, but the skies should clear Sunday.
Meteorologists expect clear skies for the 4th of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.