The Texas Zoo is home to a pair of red wolves Carmen and Spirit. Red wolves once roamed through Texas; however, today red wolves are considered a recovery species, meaning that they are slated to be re-introduced back into the wild.
The Texas Zoo holds this pair of red wolves for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and coordinates with the Association of Zoo and Aquariums’ Red Wolf Species Survival Plan. The Red Wolf SSP is designed to increase genetic diversity in managed care facilities like the Texas Zoo and facilities that breed red wolves for eventual release.
Carmen, a 13-year-old female, recently was observed to be acting strangely. She was very lethargic and would not move when wildlife care staff entered the exhibit to feed and clean. This is highly unusual, as she is a ‘wild’ wolf and not conditioned to interact with humans. We knew something was very wrong with her and after consulting with our board certified zoo vet Dr. Alexis Roth, we rushed her over to Lone Star Veterinary Clinic in Victoria for evaluation. After a series of X-rays and ultra-sounds, it was determined she needed emergency surgery for pyometra, an infection of the uterus. In Carmen’s case it was severe and if surgery wasn’t performed, she would die.
We immediately acted and Dr. Daniels did a fantastic job in surgery. After the surgery, we took her back to the zoo and placed her in her night quarters, where we could keep a close eye on her during the recovery. We did checks on her around the clock. But, we were not out of the woods yet with her. She was very anemic and her kidney values were off the charts because of the infection. With the help of Dr. Shayna Whittaker, who volunteers her time at the zoo and other zoo staff and volunteers, we provided Carmen with intensive care for four days. This consisted of administering fluids, syringe feeding her and giving her antibiotics and other medication to make her as comfortable as possible.
Over the next week, we continued to monitor her. For the first few days she didn’t eat on her own. We had to continue to syringe feed her liquefied special canned dog food. She started to improve little by little every day. We also continued to collect blood to monitor her progress. Carmen started to eat on her own and her blood work had improved.
Dr. Roth gave the go ahead for her to be reunited with her mate Spirit, so we let her have access to the exhibit. She went out on her own timing and we continued to monitor her in the following days to be sure she was OK.
Today, she is back to her usual self. If it wasn’t for Lone Star Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Daniels, Dr. Roth and the zoo staff, Carmen would not be alive. It took all of us, working together to save her.
While this kind of medical emergency doesn’t happen all the time, it is a good illustration of the teamwork and dedication required to provide top notch care for the animals in the Texas Zoo’s collection. In the face of COVID-19, we are forced to work with just a skeleton crew. This kind of medical care is also not cheap, and with no revenue coming in to financially support daily operations and care of the animals, it is even tougher. We will continue to provide this level of care as needed, but we are asking the community to consider donating to the zoo. If you are interested in donating, please visit www.texaszoo.org
With your help, we have a greater chance of getting through COVID-19. We are fully committed to being a valuable resource in the community, and we cannot do it without your support. I also want to personally acknowledge all of our donors up to now for thinking of the zoo. We are a small zoo, but thanks to you and our community, we can do big things.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.