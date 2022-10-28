When Crossroads students sit down to take this year’s STAAR test, Texas' standardized testing regimen, they’ll notice some changes.
The Texas Education Agency is redesigning parts of the test, as directed by a 2019 state law, to make the assessment “more aligned with how students are learning in the classroom.”
One of the most noticeable changes is the format — beginning in December 2022 — all students will take the test online, unless they have some sort of extenuating circumstance.
This move online was one of the reasons the Victoria school district started to issue students laptops in a one-to-one technology program this year, a rollout which will continue into the 2024-25 school year.
To make sure that districts are able to meet the network infrastructure recommendations for the tests, the TEA is administering a $4 million grant to fund network improvements in Texas school districts, and issuing minimum bandwidth recommendations.
The STAAR test itself will also change. In that 2019 bill, HB 3906, the Legislature placed a cap at 75% on the proportion of the tests’ questions that can be multiple choice, meaning at least a quarter of the test will have new question formats. The new question types will appear on tests starting in the spring.
Some of these new formats will take advantage of the fact that all of the test takers will be using a computer. For example, students might be tasked with drawing a graph, selecting answers from a drop-down box, interacting with a digital map or writing a short answer. Calculators will also be embedded in the online test system.
In line with these state-level changes, Victoria’s school district is adjusting its instruction strategies to better prepare students for the redesigned tests.
“You can imagine the instructional implications that are happening in class if we're so used to an ABCD format. We’re really going to look at our approaches and look at our current assessments and make those strategic pivots,” Jake Salcines, the district’s executive director of secondary student learning and talent development, said during a school board meeting on Oct. 20. “So our kids, when they see this at the end of the year, it's not going to be a shock to them. They understand it. They've seen it.“
To the north of Victoria, Nursery’s school district is also making changes. Nursery Elementary’s Principal Jennifer Southern said the district was incorporating more cross-curricular writing and having more in-depth data-focused meetings to address the test's changes.
Cross-curricular writing practice could be particularly important because the TEA is increasing the amount of cross-curricular reading passages on the tests, meaning that reading comprehension questions will reference materials from other classes, like science or social studies.
Updated reading language arts tests will also assess both reading and writing and will make students write an essay based on a reading passage. Previously, the essay question was based on a standalone prompt, and there were separate reading and writing tests.
"There's some definite pivots there. Some of our assessments are going to change in mold over time," Salcines said. "But that is a huge redesigned portion of this STAAR 2.0 that we're very much in tune and aligned to."