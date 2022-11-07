The current county commissioner for Precinct 4 in Refugio County is seeking reelection Tuesday.
Blaine Wolfshohl, a Republican from Tivoli, is facing Democratic candidate Monica Torres, of Austwell.
Wolfshohl has served as a county commissioner for the past four years. He said the biggest issue facing his office relates to the lack of staffing and funding his team works with.
"The lack of money and manpower is going to be a continuous problem for Refugio County," Wolfshohl said. "That is why experience is very important when choosing the right candidate for this position."
The incumbent county commissioner said he would continue to apply for grants that would provide the county government with more funding.
Torres serves as a city commissioner in Austwell and works as a correctional officer with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
If elected, Torres said she would work to improve communication between county commissioners, community leaders and the general public.
"Citizens know their community best and when you truly start to listen to what they have to say, it's then when you build relationships," Torres said.
The winner will take office Jan. 1