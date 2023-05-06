Two Refugio County communities and three school districts have races for public office as well as ballot measures up for a vote Saturday.
In the town of Refugio, Mayor Wanda Dukes is running unopposed for her seat, while Alderman Karen A. Watts faces a challenge from Ixtlazihuatl "Lala" Vasquez for Place 1 and Alderman Leonard "Lenny" Anzaldua is running against challenger Tiffany Weber Perez.
In Bayside, Council Member David Vega is running against Ken Dahl for Place 1, and Daniel Molina (Place 4) and Van Williams (Place 5) are unopposed.
But residents are being asked whether to support Proposition A, which would raise an additional sales and use tax of 1% to provide for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
Andy Rocha is being challenged by Zackery Haug for District 6 trustee on the Refugio Independent School District board, where he also serves as board president.
Two Woodsboro Independent School District trustees also face challenges — Royce Avery from Joseph "Joey" Gonzales for Place 1 and Delia "Del" Rivera from Myra Hernandez for Place 2.
The district also is asking voters in Proposition A whether to issue $32.5 million in bonds, and the resulting property tax increase, for school facilities, including a new elementary school and a new HVAC system at the high school.
The Austwell-Tivoli Independent School District has one contested seat on the board of trustees and two that are not being challenged.
For Place 7, Carleton K. Hopper Jr. is being challenged by Jennifer Pakebusch, while Place 3 incumbent Carl Anderson and Trustee Melanie S. Brewer are uncontested.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.