REFUGIO — Bobcat football fans could barely hear themselves think over the sound of the Refugio High School band's drumline inside the school's competition gym, but when the playing subsided, there was only one thing in mind: a state championship.

The Refugio community rallied Monday night ahead of Thursday's state championship game in Arlington, where the Bobcats will face off against the Hawley Bearcats with a Class 2A, Division I title on the line.

Fans and cheerleaders cheered over the sound of the band as the team stepped into the gym though their giant inflatable bobcat head entryway, all wearing their orange jerseys.

The high school's principal, Twyla Thomas, celebrated the team's hard work and perseverance over the course of the season.

"We played a bunch of talented teams, some pretty great teams, and sometimes when the scoreboard maybe wasn't in our favor, there may have been some people that might have doubted us," she said. "But all of you, you kept your head level, and you stayed in the game, and you came back because you have heart, and you never ever gave up."

Thomas said her favorite part about watching the team play was the unity they show on the field.

"You guys love each other, and it shows," she told the team. "So I just want you to know, that makes all the difference in the world."

High-flying cheerleading routines and the band's performance of Refugio's alma mater brought the crowd to their feet, as did a recognition of the football team's seniors.

Fans at the pep rally said they were excited for Thursday's game, which Refugio secured a spot in after a 24-21 semifinal win over Timpson on Dec. 8.

Refugio native Cindy Clendennen said each championship game is just as exciting as the first one.

"Oh my goodness, it's very exciting," she said. "I have a grandson playing now, so it makes it even more exciting."

She said she'd be making the trip north to see her grandson, who plays center and right guard, in the championship.

One Refugio High student, Jadin Barreda, a junior, echoed that excitement.

He recently moved to Refugio from Oregon, and said Texas high school football is on a different level than back home.

It's "bigger, obviously, more people are into it. It's more hyped, all of that," said the 17-year-old, who will be making his first trip to Arlington to see his classmates play on Thursday.

As the pep rally drew to a close, the team stepped into the gym's stands to greet their families, friends and fans, high-fiving everyone within reach as they went down the line.

James Durst, who played on Refugio's first state championship team in 1970, was one of those fans in attendance. He said it was exciting to see younger generations retrace his steps towards a state title.

"Oh man, there's nothing like it. We live for December football around here, and so this sort of thing is what we expect every year," he said, adding, "I think the boys are ready to play, and we're all excited."

The title game will kick off at 11 a.m. on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.