Deputies arrested Adan Fidel Gonzalez, 28, of Refugio, Monday, on two warrants charging him with violation of probation in aggravated sexual assault of a child cases.
Gonzalez remained jailed Tuesday on a bond of $30,000.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Telferner man by deputies Nov. 14 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 14 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of violating bond or a protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Yoakum man by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Telferner man by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of stalking.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 15 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.