This year’s brutal heat might be worse than some years, but rest assured, countless generations of Victorians have managed to get through the summer — even without air conditioning.
If you need proof, then the Victoria Regional History Center has you covered. Its current in-house exhibit “Summer Memories” displays photos of people from the Victoria area’s past enjoying the summer.
The exhibit reaches back to the 1800s and spans two centuries, containing photos of everything from baseball games to pinto bean cook-offs to pool days.
The photos are from the history center's archival collection, which includes photos from varied sources like pictorial histories and old photo albums. The history center also holds the Victoria Advocate’s photo archives, so lots of the exhibit’s photos once ran in the pages of the paper.
The history center is jointly owned by the University of Houston-Victoria and Victoria College.
All together, the history center has 27,000 of their own photos, plus the Advocate’s archives, so the current display is only a fraction of the center’s materials.
Its staff tried to display photos where they had the names of the people pictured, the center’s archivist, Brittany Rodriguez said.
Sometimes, that information wasn’t included with the photos they’d gotten as a part of donations, so it was up to the staff to try and figure out who the people were.
Research assistant Kevin Oliver said he’d try to look at the clothes people were wearing to hopefully match them with other photos with more detailed information. The Advocate’s archives were particularly helpful for this task, he said.
The summer history exhibit is only the center’s second large exhibit. They’d previously done smaller tabletop exhibits, but Rodriguez said she thought larger displays would be a way to get people who weren’t already doing historical research into the center, so they could see some of the materials in the archive.
In February, the center put together a display about Victoria's Black history for Black History Month, and Rodriguez is hoping to do another exhibit in September for Hispanic Heritage Month.
"We did get quite a bit if interest and good feedback," Rodriguez said about the center's Black History Month exhibit.
In the current display, Rodriguez said she particularly liked all the baseball photos, as well as putting on the exhibit and figuring out what to include and how to lay it out.
“They’re fun. I’m a visual person, so I like this side of being an archivist or librarian,” she said.
The group of baseball photos included multiple teams that played in Victoria, like the Victoria Rosebuds and Victoria Eagles, who played in the same Riverside Stadium, first opened in 1947, which now hosts the Victoria Generals and UHV Jaguars.
Other photos in the exhibit show Marth Boone, the winner of the pinto bean cook-off at Port Lavaca’s 1984 Juneteenth Celebration and many other photos of summer life, like a 1930s barbecue, head-to-toe swimsuits from 1912 and parades through downtown Victoria.
These sorts of photos help people and communities connect with those who came before them in a way that just reading about the past doesn’t always convey, according to Oliver.
“It’s important. It puts a face on history and the area,” he said.
Seeing people from over a century ago watch a baseball game or go fishing in the same places where people do those same things today creates a connection with the past, he said, and he hopes it can maybe motivate people to not just understand people of the past, but also fix some of their errors.
