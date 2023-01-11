Members of the Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization expressed concern over its project funding flexibility due to inflation, regarding a portion of the I-69 project's funding Tuesday afternoon. The regional planning group approved the amended changes to the Transportation Improvement Program for the project's cost as well as two other projects.
In addition to the approved amended funding changes to the three projects the group approved, its safety targets for the 2023 fiscal year with a five-year safety report shows the ongoing median installations have had a positive impact on road safety.
For much of the meeting, the discussion was focused on the inflation of a portion of the I-69 project, which is expected to add two lanes to U.S. 77 from Farm-to-Market Road 236 to U.S. 59 Business.
The project cost increased nearly 62% since May even after efforts were made to cut costs on the project, said Jeff Vinklarek, Texas Department of Transportation director of transportation planning and development for the Yoakum District.
Because the project is set to move forward in August, it couldn't be moved as a priority because of the cost without starting the process over, Vinklarek said. With the cost of hot mix and other materials rising, it is hard to tell what it would cost in the future.
According to the agenda, the estimated cost of the project increased to $68,832,833, although Vinklarek estimates it at about $61 million.
The other two projects were splitting the widening of Farm-to-Market Road 236 between Farm-to-Market Road 237 and U.S. 77 into two phases for fiscal year 2026 to help aid with school traffic around Mission Valley.
Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza and Danny Garcia, Victoria County commissioner Precinct 1, expressed concern over how the inflated cost would affect the timelines for other projects and wondered where in the projects being amended the group could make changes in priority, cost or timelines to maintain that flexibility for the other projects.
Garza noted an example of an overpass project by Victoria West High School as an example of need while Garcia noted an overpass project on SH 185 to address the traffic caused by the rail line in Bloomington.
Vinklarek believes there are other opportunities for funding the Bloomington project other than the group and that the group historically has always found a way to make all the projects that come to them work financially.
The group unanimously approved the amended changes with further discussion on the Farm-to-Market Road 236 project to be had at the meeting next month.
The group also approved its safety performance targets for the year, which included a report that showed safety metrics for the area for the last five years.
In recent years efforts have been made to put medians in place on Navarro Street and Houston Highway, and it has yielded positive results with fatalities dropping by 50% from 14 to seven from 2021 to 2022, according to the group's data report. From 2020 to 2021, fatalities dropped from 21 to 14.
While the data for 2022 has yet to be finalized, the medians that have been installed have had a positive impact on safety in the area, said Group Administrator Maggie Bergeron.
The group expects to meet its safety targets for 2023 barring multiple extreme accidents, Bergeron said.
There are two median projects left along Houston Highway with the next one expected to start Tuesday and take nine days to finish, said Clayton Harris, TXDOT Victoria area engineer. The second project along Houston Highway will take 11 days, but a date for it has yet to be determined.
Jan Scott, District 4 Victoria councilmember, was elected chair of the group. Garcia was elected vice chair of the group.