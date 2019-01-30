DEWITT COUNTY
- CUERO – The Rawhide Riders will hold a dance to kick-off the Old Chisholm Trail Ride from Cuero to San Antonio from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Cuero Club House in the park. Music will be provided by Shane and Renee Total Entertainment. The dance is open to the public; admission is $10; 12 and under are free. The trail ride to San Antonio is scheduled for Saturday through Feb. 10.
- The Pilot Club of Cuero will hold its Medieval Times Gala from 6 p.m to midnight Saturday at the VFW Hall, 934 N. U.S. 183. Tickets are $50.
- The Cuero Chamber of Commerce will host a designer purse bingo event at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Cuero VFW, 934 N. U.S. 183. Tickets are, presale, $40, and at the door, $50. Reserved table of eight are $375 each. Extra bingo cards are $20. Contact the chamber at 361-275-2112 for more information.
- Have Coffee with the Mayor from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Cuero Heritage Museum, 124 E. Church St. Enjoy coffee and snacks while visiting with Mayor Sara Post Meyer.
- TrustTexas Bank will host a bake sale benefiting Pet Adoptions of Cuero. The sale begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 14 in the bank lobby.
- Cuero Heart and Sole Heart Walk is scheduled for Feb. 16 at Gobbler Stadium. Registration is at 8 a.m., the walk begins at 9 a.m. For more information, call 361-275-0170.
- Cuero Lions Club is having its annual Sporting Clay Shoot on April 27. Check-in is 9 a.m. at Eagleford Sporting Clays, 1950 US 87 North in Cuero. For more information, contact Gerald Zengerie at 361-275-4097.
- YORKTOWN – St. Paul Lutheran Church will hold its 19th annual barbecue dinner Feb. 10 at the church’s fellowship hall, 234 N. Gohmert St. in Yorktown. Serving is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Plates are $10 each and are available for to-go or dine-in. Tickets may be purchased at the church office or from any church member.
- Kevin Fowler will be in concert from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 16 at 5D Steakhouse, 632 W. Main St. in Yorktown. General admission tickets are $20 and are on sale now. Limited VIP tables available for purchase. Call 361-649-9441 for more details or to reserve.
CALHOUN COUNTY
- PORT LAVACA – Join the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce for its first Workday Wind Down event and grand opening of Pit Devil BBQ’s full time restaurant. This is a way to network while you wind down with a beer and some barbecue. Come by from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pit Devil Barbecue, 137 SH 35 in Port Lavaca.
- The seventh annual Murder Mystery Mystery Dinner: “Murder on the 19th Hole” is scheduled for Feb. 8 at the Port Lavaca VFW Hall. Cocktails are from 6 to 7 p.m, dinner is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50. RSVP to 361-552-1982 by Feb. 6. Dress is polo shirt, plaid pants, funny golf attire, flashy golf jackets and sweaters.
- Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will have a car seat checkup from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 13 at Quality Control Testing, 709 SH 35 S., Ste. C in Port Lavaca. For more information, contact Karen Lyssy, Calhoun County Extension, at 361-552-9747.
- The Calhoun County Quilt Guild will have its second annual quilt show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Bauer Community. Quilt raffle tickets are six for $5. The drawing will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 10. The event will have quilts, vendors, scissor sharpening, a special area for our Rising Star Quilts as well as food and drink.
- SEADRIFT – The Seadrift Area Volunteer Emergency Services chili dinner, gun raffle and live auction will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Catholic Community Center, 1207 W. Cleveland St. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100 and are available from any member of the Seadrift Area Volunteer Emergency Services. Message the Seadrift Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook for more information.
GOLIAD COUNTY
- GOLIAD – Tickets are available for the Dueling Pianos event featuring Piano Punch at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622. Tickets are $40 and are available at the Goliad Chamber of Commerce Center, 231 S. Market St.
- The Astron Club presents Taste of Goliad from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Goliad Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-9; children under 5 are admitted free. Tickets are available at Ag Med, Goliad Chamber of Commerce, Goliad Senior Citizens Center and American Bank.
- Goliad Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 downtown Goliad around the Courthouse Square. There will be vendors, concessions and more.
JACKSON COUNTY
- EDNA – The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will award two $1,500 economic grants this year. Applications can be picked up at the chamber office, 317 W. Main St. The deadline to turn in an application is 3 p.m. Thursday. For more in
- formation, call the chamber at 361-782-7146.
- The Best of Texas Big Buck and Big Hog Contest Awards Banquet will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Harry Hafernick Center, 891 Brackenridge Parkway in Edna. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 361-782-7146.
- GANADO – The Ganado Farmers and Handmade Market will be closed for the month of February.
LAVACA COUNTY
- HALLETTSVILLE - Friench Simpson Memorial Library, 705 E. Fourth St. in Hallettsville, will have story time at 9 a.m. Thursday. For more information, call 361-798-3243.
- Music Night at the HOG will feature Clarence New, Cliff Chevalier, Earl Logue and Ray Casper. The Hallet Oak Gallery is at 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville, Admission is $15; doors open at 6:30 p.m. Bring your own refreshments. For more information, call 361-217-7030.
- Hallettsville Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the KC Hall, 321 U.S. 77 in Hallettsville. The event includes vendors and concessions and admission is free.
- SHINER – Shiner Gaslight Theater will present “Goodbye Charlie” on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, March 15-31. For more information, call 361-594-2079.
REFUGIO COUNTY
- REFUGIO – The Refugio High School and junior high campuses now have morning breakfast included in the student schedule, the Refugio school district announced. Students will be able to have breakfast after first period. They will have 20 minutes to eat breakfast.
WHARTON CO UNTY
- EL CAMPO – The National Danish Performance Team will perform at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at the El Campo High School gymnasium in El Campo. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. This is a hour and a half show of gymnastics and tumbling.
