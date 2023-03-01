The gauntlet known as the Region 3 Spelling Bee returns Saturday.
There will be 12 students who will compete at 9 a.m. at the Region 3 Education Services Center for the right to represent the Crossroads in the
Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Two student representatives from each of the six counties that encompass Region 3 will compete, said Co-Spelling Bee Facilitator Hope Salas.
Chev Bondoc
Chev Bondoc, 9, Chandler Elementary, Victoria County, son of Roel and Juliea Bondoc.
Karan Chand
Karan Chand, 13, Cade Middle School, Victoria County, son of Kishan and Romal Chand.
Jacob Motal
Jacob Motel, 13, Sweet Home School District, Lavaca County, son of Matthew and Lisa Motal.
Gabriel Dodson
Gabriel Dodson, 13, Sweet Home School District, Lavaca County, son of Joe Sluka and Jordan Sluka.
Nolan Wischkaemper
Nolan Wischkaemper, 14, Goliad Middle School, Goliad County, son of Anna Wischkaemper and Scott Wischkaemper.
Sarah Pikalov
Sarah Pikalov, 9, Goliad Elementary, Goliad County, daughter of Aleksandr Pikalov and Inna Pikalov.
Sebastian Orozco
Sebastian Orozco, 10, Ganado Elementary, Jackson County, son of Christina Carrasco and Andrew Orozco.
Everlea Alvarez
Everlea Alvarez, 12, Industrial Junior High School, Jackson County, daughter of Kayla Alvarez and Alejandro Alvarez.
Addison McClellan
Addison McClellan, 11, Cuero Junior High School, DeWitt County, daughter of Tyler McClellan and Melissa McClellan.
Lucas Lee
Lucas Lee, 11, Travis Middle School, Calhoun County, son of Ming Lee and Ynu Lee.
Shelby Wei
Shelby Wei, 12, Travis Middle School, Calhoun County, son of Mr. and Mrs. Qi Wei.
Maria Gonzales
Maria Gonzales, 11, Cuero Junior High School, DeWitt County, daughter of Jennifer and Arthur Gonzales.
These counties including Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Victoria, Jackson and Lavaca counties, Salas said.
Each of the students has put their heart and soul into the bee with the hopes of getting to advance to the national spelling bee in Washington D.C., she said.
"It gives the students something to look forward to. They like to compete," Salas said.
One thing that makes the region bee so special is the dedication the students put in, and the community should come out to support their hard work, she said.
One student last year broke into tears when eliminated when he spelled a word too quickly, she said.
"These students take it so serious and they're very committed," she said. "They take it to heart."
The spelling bee will go round by round with each of the students spelling words until a winner is crowned.
"Sometimes it's quick, and sometimes it takes a while," said Co-Spelling Bee Facilitator Merle Otwell.
Pronouncer Joseph Barbara will return to preside of the regional spelling bee.
