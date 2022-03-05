For 22 rounds, 103 words and an over an hour of competition, 12 co-champions from across the Crossroads competed for the right to go to the national spelling bee in Washington, D.C. When the dust settled, Cole Moore, 14, from Cuero Junior High School came out on top.
Cole, for the last five years has competed in the regional spelling bee and had always come up short, but this year, his final year of eligibility, Cole outlasted the other 11 competitors. The spelling be was held at the Region 3 ECS Center in Victoria Saturday morning.
In the final two, it came down to the two oldest competitors, Cole and Taasneem Ishra, 13, from Howell Middle School. Other competitors fell to words such as "sluggard," "gumption," "millionaire" and "klutz." The final two battled for eight rounds before Taasneem tripped on "apparel," spelling it "a-p-a-r-r-e-l."
From there, Cole had to spell "turken" to get to the championship round and just needed to spell "incompetent" correctly.
"I-n-c-o-m-p-e-t-e-n-t, incompetent," Cole said.
In that moment pronouncer Joseph Barbara smiled with pride after seeing him in the competition all these years.
"You know, when you started the spelling bee several years ago, you were about this tall. If you put him on a stretching rack, that is just the right height to win the spelling bee," Barbara said, shaking Cole's hand to congratulate him on his victory as the crowd applauded.
Cole will go on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington.
"It feels great to see a young person grow through this process and achieve what he set out to do," Barbara said. "He's been deep into the spelling bee every year. He's not an early exit. He's in the competition until the very end, and this year he finally pushed through. So, it felt good as a teacher to see a young person grow like that right in front of you."
Barbara expects Cole to do well in Washington. He is patient and a great listener, he said.
"It's been a long five years, but I finally did it," Cole said.
In past years, Cole didn't ask for words to be repeated or their definition, and that had caused him trouble, he said.
"This time, I asked a bit more, and I knew it," Cole said.
To prepare for the national spelling bee, Cole will hit the books again and study even more words, he said.
For his mom, Susan Moore, it was stressful seeing him over the years standing at the microphone spelling the words after helping him prepare, but seeing him win this year was a moment of pride, she said.
"I'm so happy. I couldn't be happier. It felt like five years finally paid off," Moore said.
