The route of the procession bringing Solis' remains home to Victoria.

 Tamara Diaz

The remains of Korean War POW Adelaido Mata Solis will arrive in Victoria within the hour. The procession should arrive in the Victoria area by 4 p.m.

A procession, including motorcyclists with the Patriot Guard, will escort Solis' remains from U.S. 59 to to Zac Lentz Parkway, then south on North Navarro Street to Crestwood Drive.

En route from Houston, the procession will pass many smaller communities, including Solis' boyhood home of Inez.

The procession will end at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home at 706 E. Crestwood Drive.

People wanting to honor the fallen soldier are encouraged to stand along the route.

