Civil engineer, author and historian Jim Cole started work delivering newspapers in Victoria as a young man, retired from the presidency of a civil engineering company after working 40 years for the firm both in Victoria and Houston, and then took up writing in his twilight years, publishing two novels and numerous newspaper stories and articles.

Cole died Aug. 15 after being treated for colon cancer for almost a year, his son David Cole said on Monday. He was 86 years old.

He was a true Renaissance man, Jeff Wright, executive director of Victoria Historic Preservation Inc., said on Monday.

Cole was a lifelong resident of Victoria, leaving only to attend college at the University of Houston and later to lead an engineering firm.

He attended Mitchell School, Pattie Welder High School and Victoria Junior College, now Victoria College. As a young man, he delivered newspapers for the Victoria Advocate. He graduated in 1959 from the University of Houston and was named Outstanding Engineering Student.

He next went to work for the Lockwood, Andrews and Newman consulting engineers firm as a draftsman. He worked for the business for 40 years, retiring after serving as company president in Houston.

Retirement was not an ending for Cole, but rather a new beginning, Wright said. Cole took up writing, publishing articles in the Houston Chronicle and Victoria Advocate.

He was a two-term Victoria Historic Preservation Inc. board member and wrote the "Vanished from Victoria" column in the Advocate for the Preservation society, Wright said.

"He had the wherewithal to know what he didn't know and to search out the facts instead of going in with preconceived notions," Wright said. "He was a very intelligent man who could really spin a yarn."

And spin he did, publishing his first book, "Never Cry Again," when he was 80, according to a 2020 article in the Advocate. He published his second book, "Run With the Wind," at age 84.

His family said in his obituary that the books sold several thousand copies.

After retiring from Lockwood, Andrews and Newman, Cole took a creative writing class at Rice University's Glasscock School of Continuing Studies, according to the family's obituary.

He won a statewide essay contest, Cole's son said, boosting his desire to write.

He went on to write short stories for the Houston Chronicle for two years.

He worked on his first novel for 12 years. The plot tells the story of a 10-year-old boy who survives being thrown out of his house and left on his own.

His second novel is the story of a boy affected by polio who learns to run. The 326-novel took three years to write.

It was planned to be a trilogy, his son said. He was in the process of writing the third book when he died.

"He was the writer, but it became both my parents' business to market and show the books. It was kind of cool that they had a whole new chapter to their lives," his son said.

Jim and Marian Cole were married for 66 years.

"He had the attitude that if he was going to do something, he was going to do it the right way," Wright said. "He had wonderful stories to tell."

In addition to his son and wife, his survivors include daughter Julia Cole Guerra (Joyce); four grandchildren Jessica Cole Guerra, Patrick Cole Guerra, Madeline Susan Cole and Austin David Cole; sister Linda Gayle Cole; as well as nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria.