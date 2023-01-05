For a eighth time, U.S. Rep.-elect Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, has voted against his party's mainstream candidate for House speaker, plunging the House further into disarray on the third day of the congressional session.
Cloud three times voted for Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican, on Thursday — in the seventh, eighth and ninth rounds of voting. Donalds aligns himself with the most-conservative members of the GOP.
All members of the House remain representatives-elect because their terms technically ended at the end of 2022 and they have not yet been sworn in as representatives in the 118th Congress.
An article in FiveThirtyEight.com, a sports and political analysis site, reported, "The Republicans who voted against him (McCarthy) were, on average, more conservative than 98 percent of the 117th Congress (if they served in it) and more anti-establishment than 93 percent, according to DW-NOMINATE, a political-science metric that uses roll-call votes to measure the ideology of members of Congress."
On Tuesday, after the first day of votes for speaker, Cloud issued a statement explaining, "Congress is broken. I have worked for months in high hopes and good faith that our conference would chart a course away from the status quo, put us on a path toward fiscal responsibility, and form a Congress in which the elected Representatives would truly be able to work on behalf of the American people."
Cloud added, "I have worked diligently with members of Congress, including Kevin McCarthy, to find agreement on key structural reforms and policy initiatives needed to put our country on the right path. Some progress was made, but ultimately many of the promises made lacked enforcement mechanisms necessary to ensure their implementation, casting doubt on the sincerity of reforms."
Cloud's office had not yet responded to requests for comment on Thursday. He is one of a handful of Texas GOP lawmakers to vote against McCarthy. Among the others are Chip Roy and Keith Self.
Cloud continued to vote against McCarthy on Wednesday, even after a call from former President Donald Trump to support McCarthy.
In his post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said, "Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE “HOUSE” TWICE! REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB — JUST WATCH!"
Rather, Cloud voted for Donalds.
Trump said of Donalds, also on Truth Social later on Wednesday, "I have always supported Byron Donalds, have consistently Endorsed him for Congress and, in fact, feel that I was a primary reason he entered politics in the first place. He is a young man with a great future! With that all being said, the story and statement that was just put out that I endorsed Byron for Speaker of the House is Fake and Fraudulent. He will have his day, and it will be a big one, but not now!"