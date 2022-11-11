U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud's office said Friday it will participate in the Library of Congress's Veterans History Project.
The Veterans History Project collects, preserves and makes accessible the firsthand accounts of American wartime Veterans from World War I through modern conflicts and peacekeeping missions, according to the Library of Congress' website.
Veterans who live in Cloud's district in the Crossroads can register to be interviewed for the project, which will take place at the lawmaker's Victoria office, said spokesman Jeremy Crane.
After the interview is completed it is archived in the Library of Congress in perpetuity for all U.S. citizens and future generations to understand the realities of war in veteran's own words.
Those who don't want to be interview can also bypass it and still contribute, such as copies a diary when serving, Crane said.
Those interested in sharing their story or know someone who would be interested can visit Cloud.house.gov/VeteransHistoryProject.
Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis as applications are received, according to Cloud's website. If someone has any questions about the project they can call the congressman's Victoria office at 361-894-6446.
Those who would like to bypass an interview or make their own contribution can visit https://www.loc.gov/programs/veterans-history-project/about-this-program/ to learn how, according to a release.