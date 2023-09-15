State Rep. Geanie Morrison said Thursday she is hopeful a special session in October will result in additional funds to help pay for newly mandated safety measures districts had to implement this academic year.
A new law in place now requires Texas districts to employ armed security on every campus. Although the initiative came with fractional funds from the state, school districts like Victoria’s had to allocate funds from other areas of their budget — like teacher raises — in order to pay for it.
Working on a surplus over the summer, the Texas House and Senate were not able to agree on the use of funds for education funding. Still, this time around, Morrison said she believes the two bodies will find common ground, as lawmakers know many districts struggled to pay for the underfunded mandate.
“I really am optimistic,” Morrison said at a Victoria Chamber of Conference luncheon held at the University of Houston-Victoria on Thursday.
The state representative said although the Legislature couldn’t come to an agreement, they did earmark funds for a possible special session this fall, which Morrison is confident Gov. Greg Abbott will call.
The Victoria school district adopted a deficit budget this year in order to abide by the mandate and give educators a 1% midpoint raise. Because of the more than $2-million shortfall, district officials have fingers crossed that funds resulting from a special session will help close the gap.
If the Legislature is indeed able to secure more funding to ease the financial burden on schools, Morrison said other related issues will need to be addressed as well.
Last month, Houston Public Media reported that Fort Bend Independent School District was likely to lose the struggle to hire enough officers in time to meet the mandate because of officer shortages. A survey conducted by the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum found that nationwide officer resignations increased by 45% between 2019 and 2020.
“We’ve heard of course a lot of issues too in trying to get (officers) hired,” Morrison said. “That’s another issue. We need more law enforcement, right?”
At luncheon on Thursday, Morrison spent much of her time speaking to attendees on the state of funding for areas of the budget, the border and what she believes Abbott will assign the Legislature in likely upcoming special sessions. Morrison said that more than 50% of the state’s budget is dedicated to education.
The state congresswoman said Victoria isn’t the only district she’s heard is struggling with funding the safety mandate.
“I’ve heard from a lot of schools and in particular really a small schools, they’re having a hard time,” Morrison said.
She also mentioned districts can meet the mandate other ways like the Guardian Program, which trains campus staff and teachers in defensive firearm use for active shooter situations.
