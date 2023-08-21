WASHINGTON — Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, differ on a great deal, but the political oddfellows are united in an effort to help low-income families buy more frozen fruits and vegetables.
“Whether you live near a grocery store, a farmers market or a corner store, you should be able to access nutritious food all year,” Crockett said in a news release.
They want to make changes to what is a relatively small federal initiative connected to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, commonly known as food stamps.
Food stamps can be used on frozen produce already, but those purchases are not eligible for the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Assistance Incentive Program.
That grant program has been used to help people to make their food stamp benefits go further by using them on healthier foods. So spending $5 worth of benefits can translate into $10 worth of broccoli.
But it only covers fresh produce.
Crockett and Cornyn have introduced bills in their respective chambers to extend the incentive program to cover frozen fruits and vegetables.
At a little more than $50 million annually, the incentive program represents a small corner of the federal food and nutrition assistance universe, which amounted to about $183 billion in 2022.
But the initiative reflects what could be an emphasis on promoting healthier food when Congress takes up the farm bill this fall.
Cornyn brought up the legislation while speaking to reporters about the farm bill.
“The SNAP program needs to be re-evaluated from the standpoint of whether or not we’re essentially subsidizing obesity through bad food choices, which leads to huge health issues and exacerbates our problem with runaway health care spending,” Cornyn said.
Some Republicans have sought to address “bad food choices” by food stamp recipients by restricting what they can buy, an approach that is misguided, said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, a nonprofit that works to end hunger.
“We don’t think the government should be telling people what to use their SNAP benefits for,” Cole said. “We think the best way to get people eating more fresh fruits and vegetables and leaner meats and all the other things we’re told we should eat is to make sure that the benefits are adequate.”
But she said Crockett and Cornyn’s proposal to make it easier for SNAP recipients to access produce is a sensible measure.
“You couldn’t possibly legislate one diet that was the best for everybody,” she said. “Efforts to incentivize more purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables by giving people more resources to buy those fresh fruits and vegetables … that’s a smart strategy.”