Victoria County’s Republican Party says it has a lot to celebrate, and plans to do so at its annual gala Jan. 21 at the Spring Creek Event Center, 12116 Nursery Drive in Victoria.
“Victoria voted 74.5% Republican in this last election,” GOP activist Barbara Breazeale, who is married to party Chairman Bill Pozzi, noted in a news release. “The GOP wants to celebrate the massive Republican win in the state of Texas by having a Republican Gala on Jan. 21, 2023.”
Money raised at the gala is used to support GOP activities. The last gala three years ago, before the pandemic, was used for rent, utilities, website maintenance, printing, phones, electronic candidate signs, educational information and for a “Get out the Vote” series.
Tables cost $3,500 tables and come with unlimited drinks. All other seats come with two free drink tickets per person. Tea is provided. She said checks made out to the Victoria GOP can be sent to treasurer Daniel Goyen at Goyen Electric, 1003 S. Williams, Victoria. He also can be reached at 361-571-6302 or dgoyen82@yahoo.com.
“We put up signs, offer a stage for our candidates to meet and speak to the people at the monthly GOP meetings,” she said in the news release. “ This past year, we have seen remarkable candidates come to Victoria, like Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller, Congressman Michael Cloud, Senator Lois Kolkhorst, Rep. Geanie Morrison, George P. Bush, Comptroller Glenn Hagar, Texas State Republican Chair Matt Rinaldi, Ken Paxton’s Chief Assistant, Senator Dawn Buckingham, L.J. Francis and more.”
She encouraged participants to buy a table for the event or sponsor an expense related to the gala, such as paying for the live band, printing for the invitations or flowers for the table centerpieces.
For details, call Breazeale at 361-489-9435 or email her at barbarabreazeale@gmail.com.