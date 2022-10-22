Stephen Biles is scheduled to talk to farmers about integrated pest management.
Farmers in Victoria, Calhoun and Refugio counties plant more than 67,000 acres of cotton, 54,000 acres of corn, 18,000 acres of soybeans and 57,000 acres of grain sorghum each year.
These crops have an average annual value of $20 million, $14.4 million, $3 million and $10 million, respectively.
The annual gross revenue of these major field crops in the three-county IPM unit is $47.4 million.
“There is a lot of insect control and some other programs that I manage,” Biles said. “We need to look at what kind of pests we are seeing.”
The focus of the pest management program has been to provide educational information to enable cotton, corn, grain sorghum and soybean growers to farm more profitably, with lower environmental impact and lower risk to human health.
Biles has had focus areas which have included stalk borers on corn and grain sorghum, weed management, management of early season cotton pest, use of plant growth regulators and use of defoliants on cotton.
When Biles conducted a survey of agricultural producers in 2010, the consensus of survey respondents was that the IPM program had a value of $10 per acre on the farms. If that estimate accurately reflected the value of the IPM program to all farmers in the three county unit, growers realize $2 million in benefits each year from the program.
Biles warned that insects typically become resistant to pesticides over time.
“Insects develop resistance to insecticides,” Biles said. “It’s been challenging for the last 60 or 70 years developmentally. Part of the work is to monitor what controls we are using as well. We’re constantly changing systems.”