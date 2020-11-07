Brandon Lee, University of Houston-Victoria Residence Life director, was recently elected as incoming president of the Kiwanis Club of Victoria.
Lee has volunteered with the local Kiwanis Club for three years. He also serves on the board of directors for the Texas Association of College and University Student Personnel Administrators and volunteers at the annual conferences of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators.
“Volunteering has been something I’ve enjoyed doing since I was younger,” Lee said. “I’m always looking for opportunities to assist and serve.”
The Kiwanis Club of Victoria, established in 1946, is one of more than 16,000 adult and youth clubs comprising the international volunteer community, Kiwanis International. Kiwanis aims to support children, build better communities and encourage good citizenship across the globe.
“The Kiwanis Club of Victoria makes an impact in our local community by donating to various youth groups, clubs and organizations based on their needs,” he said.
Recent recipients of the Kiwanis Club’s support include the Riding Therapy Center, the Victoria Police Foundation Explorer Program, and Foster Parents of Victoria. The club also presents the annual Riverside Ride biking event.
As president, Lee plans to raise local awareness of the club, increase club membership and encourage Victoria youth to participate in the club’s youth-sponsored organizations.
Lee’s passion for serving others also intersects with his day-to-day work as director of Residence Life at UHV.
“The thing I enjoy most about working in higher education is my passion for serving students,” he said. “Working in higher education has afforded me the opportunity to prepare our students for life after graduation. I am very confident in my skills as a leader and try to apply that in the organizations and clubs I’m involved in.”
