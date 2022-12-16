If school is in session, then Erin Mills's first grade classroom at Smith STEM Academy is probably busy.
Its walls are coated in posters, flags and bookshelves, its cubbies are filled with backpacks and lunchboxes, and its students are hard at work at their desks. Their teachers are working hard too, but this year, Mills doesn't have to wrangle the first graders herself.
That's because the Victoria school district and the University of Houston-Victoria are working together to address issues facing both institutions by placing UHV education students in district classrooms, like Mills' at Smith.
The cooperation works through a program called US PREP, which works with education schools for three years — one planning year, one pilot year, and then a full implementation with support.
In Victoria, the 2022-23 school year is the pilot year, so six UHV education students are spending a full school year working in kindergarten, first- and fifth-grade classrooms at Smith and Shields elementary schools multiple days a week.
In traditional student teaching programs, education students only spent 15 weeks or a semester in a classroom, according to UHV Professor of Education Carol Klages. The year-long time frame from the US PREP program gives soon-to-be teachers the experience of a full school year, making them more prepared and less likely to leave the profession in the future, she said.
Melissa Bullock, the UHV junior working in Mills' classroom, agreed.
"I get to learn from Ms. Mills, and I get to see these children grow from the very beginning to the end," she said. "So that's just pretty much what it's all about, is from learning from Ms. Mills and all my other teachers as well, my partner teachers, and then sometimes I feel like these kids also teach me."
The program also helps the district's schools that are hosting the resident teachers.
"This program has been really beneficial for everyone involved," Tiffany Absher, Smith's principal, said. "This residency has allowed our resident teachers to work with some of our strongest teachers, meaning that we're going to create other strong teachers, which is the goal here."
It's particularly useful for a STEM focused campus like Smith, Absher said, because it allows teachers like Mills who are particularly experienced in STEM teaching to share their expertise with other teachers at Smith, while Bullock holds down the classroom.
Just having another teacher in the classroom is also useful for Mills, who has been a teacher for around 25 years.
"When you have an additional teacher in the classroom, you are really able to just meet the kids' needs more greatly than you would as an individual," she said.
Bullock can help provide one-on-one time for students and teachers, pull reading and small groups and provide assessment, Mills said, calling her "amazing."
Other UHV education students echoed Bullock's positive sentiments about the program.
"I love it," Rachel Anderson, a resident teacher in a Shields first-grade classroom, said in September. "It's amazing. My mentor teacher is incredible, and they've just taught me a lot. They've been really patient with us, but also they push us, too, which is really awesome."
The Victoria native said she's planning to keep working with elementary schoolers in the Victoria school district after she graduates.
One of Anderson's classmates, Alaina Aguirre, a resident teacher for first graders at Smith, said in September she felt like the year-long program helps prepare her for teaching full time.
"I think this particular program helps significantly more than just a regular semester long," she said. "With this, we get a chance to build relationship with these kids rather than just sitting in the corner and observing the whole time."
While it's important preparation, it's also intimidating, Aguirre said.
"It was very nerve-racking just to start teaching because these are people's children in our hands," she said. "You don't want to teach them the wrong thing. I think that's the most intimidating part about it. You want to make sure you're giving them the right information."
The cooperation with UHV and US PREP benefits the Victoria school district by creating a "pipeline" for future teacher hires.
"The paid residency program attracts strong economically and racially diverse candidates. It increases our pool of candidates. It's intentionally designed to ensure that we have strong qualified candidates, so it's really creating another pipeline for us," Tammy Garza, the district's executive director of elementary student learning and talent development, said during an October school board meeting.
Klages also emphasized that aspect of the program.
"Ideally they would absolutely stay in this area because they're used to VISD policies. They've met people on campus. They've become close with students on the campus and principals and administrators on the campus," she said in September. "So it is an absolute positive that the VISD is making this connection, to have possibly six teachers coming into their fold."
Garza's presentation said that district planning is underway for next school year to expand the residency program to secondary schools.