Residents can help guide the future of Victoria’s transportation network by completing a short survey and submitting comments that will shape the thoroughfare master plan.
“As our city continues to grow, we want to be sure we have a multimodal transportation network that adequately meets the community’s needs, said Maggie Bergeron who is the planning administrator for Development Services. ‘’We would like for residents to let us know about the changes they would like to see to our transportation system, including roadways and bicycle or pedestrian access.”
Residents can provide input by visiting victoriatmp.com, where they will be asked to complete a short survey and leave comments and suggestions on an interactive map. Residents can also share comments by calling 361-200-1995 and leaving a voicemail.
Residents’ comments and suggestions will be addressed during a virtual open house in late February. More information about the open house, as well as future opportunities for public involvement, will be provided as it becomes available.
The final master plan is expected to be adopted in June.
To learn more about the thoroughfare master plan and other master planning initiatives in Victoria, visit victoriatx.gov/masterplans.
