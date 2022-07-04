A group gathered in DeLeon Plaza July 4 to voice concern about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the United States.
More than 30 people came to the Victoria park’s bandstand at 11 a.m. to speak about the impact the decision would have on this country.
“It is very scary. It’s the first step to a theocracy,” said Jill Blucher, the organizer of the unnamed group. “Women are second class citizens now, and all the rights we’ve had for the last 25 years are on the chopping block.”
On July 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on the grounds the right to abortion was not “deeply rooted in this nation’s history or tradition." It was not considered a right when the Due Process Clause was ratified in 1868 and was unknown in U.S. law until Roe v. Wade. This view was disputed by some law historians and criticized by the dissenting court opinion, which argued that many other rights, such as contraception, interracial marriage, same-sex intimacy and same-sex marriage, did not exist when the Due Process Clause was ratified. The decision was supported by anti-abortion groups and opposed by abortion-rights movements in the U.S.
“It’s terrifying for my daughter and all of the younger women,” Blucher said. “It forces women back into the kitchen barefoot and pregnant with no social services to support them.”
This means that now states may limit or ban abortions. An immediate impact in Texas of the historic ruling that cast aside nearly 50 years of legal abortion under Roe v. Wade is a nearly total ban on the procedures. Technically, a law already approved by the legislature and signed by the governor will go into effect shortly, allowing the procedure only to save the life of a mother or to protect her medically. Abortions of any fertilized egg would be banned.
“Our Supreme Court demonstrated that there is no division between church and state,” Blucher said. “It expanded gun rights, knocked down Roe versus Wade and allowed a football coach to pray at games. They made our laws.”
“It made people with ovaries not in control of their own bodies,” she added.
Another speaker at the rally, Arlene Perez, said that despite the biblical support against abortion the anti-abortion movement claims, it is not backed up biblically. She pointed to various verses from the King James Bible that made a distinction between a fetus, not yet born nor breathing oxygen, to a living child, which supported Israel killing them if they occupied the land planned for Israel.
”And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul,” Perez quoted from Genesis 2:7. That deals with the creation of Adam, the first man. This indicates that until a child can breath on its own, it is not alive. Perez asked if this was true for Adam, why was the same not true for unborn fetuses.
Perez said that when the Christian God directed the Jewish people to wipe out other settlers to take their land, he gave strict instructions on what was to be done with those people.
”Now go and strike Amalek and devote to destruction all that they have. Do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey,” Perez quoted from 1 Samuel 15:3.
”I think the only argument the Christian right has is over the Bible,” Perez said. “But the Bible doesn’t say anything about a fetus, who does not yet breath.”
Allen Coffey, a former Baptist minister for 32 years, told the crowd that the only option was to vote Democrat, to eventually be able to get laws enacted in Texas to restore abortion rights.
”We can win this back,” Coffey said. “We can get women’s rights restored. Vote blue. Vote Democrat all the time.”
