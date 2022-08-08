The chairman of the Victoria County Democratic Party was one of several Victoria residents to comment on the Commissioners Court’s support for pulling controversial LGBTQ books from the Victoria Public Library’s shelves.
Chairman Woodrow Wilson Wagner II disagreed with the court’s decision, saying censorship could make Victoria’s LGBTQ community feel like they have been marginalized by residents in their county.
“Citizens of this county are certainly welcome to express their views, but they are not entitled to discriminate against their fellow citizens with hyperbolic, strawman arguments, replete with half truths and logical fallacies,” he said.
In his speech, Wagner referenced a comment from Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns, in which Burns, talking during an Aug. 1 court meeting about elected officials who support the controversial books, said, “If they’re not willing to stand up on the right side of this, butcher them.”
During Monday’s meeting, Burns denied using the phrase “butcher them” to suggest that he wanted voters to physically hurt local politicians.
The first Victoria resident to approach the podium Monday said she supported the book ban.
She was one of several others who spoke to commissioners Monday.
“This issue is about protecting the innocence of our children and youth with the taxpayer dollars we give to the Victoria Public Library,” she said.
