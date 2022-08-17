The Victoria City Council chose not to make a decision on Tuesday evening about controversial books in the Victoria Library, instead opting to later discuss the issue at greater length.
"We're going to have a continuing conversation," Mayor Jeff Bauknight said.
A crowd of more than 50 residents showed up at the council meeting to speak on both sides of the issue.
"There was no positive depiction of trans kids in the 1980s," said Eliska Smiga, a 39-year-old Victoria transgender woman. "Aren't these kids worthy of seeing themselves in books. For queer children or teens of the community, if I was able to see myself represented, I wouldn't have been ashamed of myself for so long."
The issue will be pushed to the library's advisory board meeting Wednesday.
Peggy Hester, a resident who said she raised six children, said protection for children is gone.
"We should be wise in choosing food for our minds," Hester said.
Victoria Public Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone said each year the library brings in between 10,000 and 12,000 new books and materials. The library is currently not set up as a rating tool for materials, but the council said that might have to be broadened.
"The library staff and library advisory board need to develop a more comprehensive library adoption policy," Bauknight said.
City Attorney Allison Lacey said that based on Miller v. California, a 1973 Supreme Court decision, obscenity was changed from that "utterly without socially redeeming value" to that which lacks "serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value."
The move by the city council followed a decision earlier this month by the Victoria County Commissioners Court, which unanimously supported a parents group that has been trying to remove 44 children’s books dealing with gay, lesbian or transgender issues from the Victoria Public Library.
County Judge Ben Zeller said four new appointees to the library’s advisory board would be approved by commissioners next month. A total of 44 books have been requested to be banned from the Victoria Public Library, including 21 reevaluated by the library’s advisory board in 2021.
A group of parents attended a July 19 city council meeting, complaining some books at the library were pornographic and harmful to children. They did not respond to requests for comment. The books, which are all about LGBTQ children and teens, were objected to by the group, which appeared before the city in several meetings over the past few months. In December, members of the advisory board voted to uphold the library director’s decision to keep all 21 contested books in the library’s collection.
The library's advisory board will meet Wednesday at noon in the Bronte Room, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main Street, Victoria.
