The digital revolution has changed all aspects of the printing industry.
Before the 1980s, all printing was done by craftsmen who took pride in what they produced.
Thomas Kurtz, 85, was one of those craftsmen.
Kurtz began his work in the printing trade in 1957. He left at the beginning of September, after 64 years in the business. He said he stopped working when he sold the business in September.
“I miss it. I surely do,” Kurtz said. “From the time I started until I finished.”
Kurtz said he even worked in his garage for part of that time.
“There have been a lot of changes,” Kurtz said. “I got started moonlighting in my garage.”
Kurtz got his first taste of printing while working for the Calhoun County Times in 1957. With no high school background, he started getting familiar with the printers at that newspaper.
“I just figured it would be a good trade to get into,” Kurtz said. “After that, it all came naturally.”
When printing used the old offset presses, only paper could be printed upon. Digital printing allows people to print on a wide variety of materials. Digital inkjet printers now dominate the market.
His daughter Susan Staff started working at the business when she was 14 or 15. She left at age 20 to attend college. Her brothers Tommy and Kenneth also worked at the business, as did her mother who was the bookkeeper. Now a nurse, Staff said she decided it was not her path back then.
“I needed to do something different,” Staff said. “I wanted a degree.”
“As far as printing now, it’s changed,” Staff said. “It’s a dying art, like being a machinist. I still think there’s a work ethic, but back then everybody knew who he was. He used to produce so many pieces an hour. At 85 years old, his memory is still very sharp because of being involved in that business.”
Kurtz said he never went digital.
“I got to do good work,” Kurtz said. “I think printing is going to stay around. Somebody will always need something. I was happy until the last day.”
Kurtz said by doing good work, word of mouth brought more customers to him. At one time, he had 12 employees. When he retired, he had five.
“I always enjoyed it,” Kurtz said. “It was always something different. When it went to digital, it goes directly from the computer to the plate maker. People have probably gotten lazy as it’s gotten easier, but digital is always going to be quicker.”
Kurtz opened a shop at 402 N. Main St. in Victoria called Kurtz Printing in 1974, which he rented. He moved to 102 Cozzi Circle in September 1988 with the Kurtz Printing Co., which he owned.
“I guess my fondest memory was when we moved to Cozzi Circle,” Kurtz said. “I kept thinking, is this really mine?”
Kurtz said that the current interest in the industry seems to be about graphics design. Micah Roth bought the business from Kurtz and plans to open in a building off Houston Highway in November.
“It’s still a business that can thrive,” Staff said.
“I think he’ll do alright,” Kurtz said.