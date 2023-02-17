Dean Rosas is already a winner before the competition even begins. He is a multitalented-returning champion and a bit secretive about some of his entries, which span a few categories.
The 10-year-old artist and baker is back for another go-round at the county fair after winning grand champion in the acrylic painting category in 2022. For that win, he painted a brilliantly colored Earth on a rich blue background. Stunningly done and quite a credit to a then 9-year-old boy.
His parents are Dean and Jessica Rosas, both of Victoria, and he is homeschooled within the group Classical Conversations of Victoria, his mother said.
The county fair gives youth the opportunity to compete in several categories, including art, photography, crafts and horticulture, clothing and handiwork, foods and educational exhibits. Within the art category, there are subcategories such as acrylic and watercolor painting.
Dean’s favorite category is crafts, he said.
“In the past years the one who won grand champion or reserve champion is given the option to sell their work,” his mother said. “He has sold some of his photography but he hasn’t wanted to let go of his paintings.”
Dean has creations to enter in painting, photography, wood working (crafts) and baking this year.
He has photographed his black and white pet rabbit Hopper, as well as a lizard and a spider. He said he will enter Hopper for sure. He hasn’t decided which of the other two to enter. He found all the subjects of his photography in his yard at home.
He has painted a black bear lounging on its belly on a thick tree branch, legs dangling down. He is making writing-pens from rose wood (also found in his yard) and baking a loaf of gluten-free bread. All to enter at the county fair.
In addition to those, he is baking up some cupcakes but said he won’t reveal what kind.
“I’m going to save that for the judges,” he said.
Dean is sure to take home another ribbon or two and maybe a trophy in the livestock show’s coloring contest. He spent three days meticulously coloring the Livestock Show sheet with this year’s theme, Barn in the USA. He used colored pencils, he said.
“We need another shelf for the awards,” Dean said with a shy, albeit knowing, smile.