Texas Department of Public Safety personnel arrested two Rio Grande City residents on human-smuggling charges in Victoria County on Tuesday.
Troopers arrested Irvin Jose Rich, 30, on suspicion of three counts of human smuggling. Rich remained jailed Wednesday with bail totaling $60,000.
Troopers also arrested Sandra Seale, 52, on suspicion of three counts of human smuggling. Seale remained jailed without bail on Wednesday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 3 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Woodsboro woman by deputies Jan. 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a robbery case.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 3 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 3 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 3 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 3 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-ol Cuero woman by officers Jan. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 3 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 3 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member causing injury, two or more times in the past 12 months, case.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 4 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan.4 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 ounce case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a criminal trespassing case and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.