Robert Hugh Johnston Jr., a cardiovascular surgeon who started the first heart program in Victoria, died Wednesday. He was 92 years old.
Johnson was born on Nov. 25, 1930. He led a storied career, marked by many triumphs and transformations. He was a cardiovascular surgeon, a colonel in the U.S. Army, a pilot and, finally, an Episcopal priest.
He graduated from Baylor School of Medicine in Houston after earlier graduating from Baylor University in 1954.
He trained as a cardiovascular surgeon with the noted physician Dr. Michael DeBakey and Dr. Denton A. Cooley. He practiced medicine for more than 50 years, during which he started the first heart program in Victoria and established the Michael E. DeBakey Heart Institute of Wisconsin at the Kenosha Hospital and Medical Center.
He mentored Dr. Steve Hougen while in Victoria.
"I finished my vascular surgery fellowship in Houston in 1985 and Bob invited me down to Victoria to check it out," Hougen said Sunday evening. "I came down and we started Victoria Vascular Associates in 1985. I stayed 28 years in Victoria. Bob was my partner, my mentor and my friend."
Transitioning from medicine while in his 70s, Johnston went to seminary and was later ordained a priest in 2009. For about 10 years, he served parishes on a circuit helping Episcopal churches in Hallettsville, Cuero, Edna, Goliad, and Refugio, according to his obituary.
He had served as a flight surgeon in both the Air Force National Guard and later in the Army National Guard. He attained the rank of colonel.
Johnston was also a pilot, Hougen said.
He piloted for the first time at 14 years old, his obituary said. He logged more than 7,000 flight hours. He continued to pilot until his late 80s.
"He was a careful, meticulous pilot and a careful, meticulous surgeon," Hougen said. "As an example, he had a practice in McAllen. He had to get back to Victoria but he had a fuel pump failure on his plane. He turned back to McAllen. I asked him why he didn't just continue to Victoria, and he said, 'Well, I wasn't quite halfway and the rule is you have to go to the closest airport.' This is an example of how careful he was."
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hugh Johnston, and his mother, Neddie Lane Johnston. He was a committed family man. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sara Stuart Johnston; and their four children, William Lane “Bill” Johnston; Sara L. Dotter; Robert H. “Bob” Johnston III; and Walter Stuart Johnston. He is also survived by brother Lane Johnston and by nine grandchildren, Amanda Johnston, Allison Johnston Horan, Julia Dotter, Sara Grace Dotter, Matthew Johnston, Luke Johnston, Katherine Johnston, Hugh Johnston and Ian Johnston; and great-grandson Shepherd Horan.
The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3002 Miori Lane, Victoria. Interment will follow at the Wharton Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Marek Aubrecht, Jeffrey Horan, Hugh Johnston, Ian Johnston, Luke Johnston, Matthew Johnston and Peyton Williams.
Memorial donations may be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church, 1501 N. Glass St., Victoria.