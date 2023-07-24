Adolph C. Robles Jr., one of the four residents contending for the vacant seat on the Victoria school board, withdrew his application over the weekend.

District officials said they received an email from Robles on Saturday, communicating his withdrawal from consideration. On Monday, Robles confirmed to the Victoria Advocate his decision to withdraw his name.

The 34-year Victoria resident said he realized he would likely not be able to commit the time needed for the position of a trustee.

Robles, 61, has resided in Victoria since 1989 and cited his involvement in parent organizations as a major qualifier to represent District 2.

With one less applicant, Victoria ISD trustees will vote to select a new colleague from among Emett Alvarez Jr., Bridgette Marshall and Andrew Rokovich. The vote will be at a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Victoria ISD administration building on Profit Street.