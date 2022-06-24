The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday the states may limit or ban abortions. An immediate impact in Texas of the historic ruling that cast aside nearly 50 years of legal abortion under Roe v. Wade is a nearly total ban on the procedures, starting in a month.
A law already approved by the legislature and signed by the governor will go into effect in 30 days, allowing the procedure only to save the life of a mother or to protect her medically.
Abortions of any fertilized egg would be banned.
Friday's decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.
It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.
Lawmakers from Texas almost immediately reacted to the decision, in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization out of Mississippi.
“Today will be remembered in our nation’s history as one of the greatest milestones in the fight for life,” U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud said. “The rescinding of Roe v. Wade will be a major step in America’s journey to protect the unborn. Our God-given rights depend on safeguarding the first essential, inalienable right — the right to life.”
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called the ruling "nothing short of a massive victory for life" that will "save the lives of millions of innocent babies."
"What this decision does is leave abortion policy up to the states and returns power to the American people — which is exactly how questions of abortion were handled before Roe," Cruz said.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this article. This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.
