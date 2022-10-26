This Saturday’s third annual Victoria Duck Safari is set to bring family friendly fun and fundraising to Ethel Lee Tracy Park.
The centerpiece of the event is the duck race itself, where thousands of yellow rubber ducks will be dumped into the park’s lake and race to the finish line.
Those ducks will all have been “adopted” by local residents, and the supporters whose ducks cross the line first will win significant prizes — starting at $5,000 for first place. Adopting a duck costs $5, and they’re available at duckrace.com/Victoria.
The money raised from the duck adoptions goes to help Victoria County nonprofits, including the Victoria Symphony Orchestra and 26 others.
As of Wednesday morning, over 6,000 ducks were accounted for, with the ultimate goal of 10,000, according to William Myers, the event’s chair.
However, the ducks won’t be the only part of Saturday’s fun.
With Halloween just around the corner, visitors are encouraged to wear their costumes, and 13 booths spread around the park’s trail will have treats and giveaways for kids.
There will also be live music from Jerry James and local schools’ student ensembles, and food from three food trucks.
The symphony is bringing its musical petting zoo, where children can pick up percussion, strings and horn instruments with guidance from supervising adults. Kids can also entertain themselves at arts-and-crafts booths, where they’ll be able to make tambourines.
Myers said he’s excited for the event to kick off on Saturday.
“I’m thrilled to do this again,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful event.”